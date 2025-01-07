Dave Meltzer Predicts Jon Moxley's Opponent For AEW Grand Slam In Australia

Sure, Jay White may have taken a pinfall loss to Jon Moxley during the four way match at AEW World's End for the AEW World Championship, seemingly eliminating White from title contention. But the "Switchblade" has remained undaunted since, picking up a win last week to secure the #1 spot in the Casino Gauntlet match this Wednesday, while vowing to get revenge against Moxley and his Death Riders and win the AEW World Title in the process.

If nothing else, Dave Melzer does believe White will get the chance to win the title. On Monday's edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Meltzer and co-host Bryan Alvarez were discussing the comments made by New Japan announcer Chris Charlton at Wrestle Dynasty, when Meltzer let slip a prediction regarding a future White-Moxley match.

"I think he's [White] going to do a singles match with Moxley somewhere," Meltzer said. "Maybe in Australia."

Though White has been targeting Moxley ever since the conclusion of AEW Full Gear, he has yet to get a straight singles match with the World Champion, instead having to contend with rival "Hangman" Adam Page and Orange Cassidy, whom were also part of the World's End four way. As such, a Moxley-White match in Australia would be fitting, as White hails from Auckland, New Zealand, Australia's neighboring country.

Whether White will have to wait that long is a legitimate question, however. Should White take advantage of his #1 spot in the Casino Gauntlet match and pick up a victory, he would receive a title shot against Moxley next week, when "Dynamite: Maximum Carnage" takes place in Moxley's hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio.

