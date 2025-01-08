WWE's Rhea Ripley Reflects On Feud With Liv Morgan, Culmination On Raw Netflix Debut

Rhea Ripley is finally putting Liv Morgan in the rearview mirror. The new WWE Women's World Champion addressed the media at the company's press conference following the Netflix debut of "WWE Raw" on January 6, speaking with an air of finality about their long-running feud. "I'm ready for any challenger. I'm done with Liv," she stated bluntly. Their heated rivalry, which saw Morgan and Ripley trade legitimate shoulder injuries, reignited each time they returned from healing. Members of The Judgment Day, particularly Dominik Mysterio, also played a prominent role in the drama. Ripley spoke more about the toll the angle took on her and what it meant to finally put a bow on it.

"Liv, she tried to take everything from me," Ripley said. "And I understand the shoulder thing. I do. People think I don't understand it. One-for-one. Arm-for-arm. But the thing is, Liv took much more than just my shoulder and much more than three months of my career. She made me vacate. She took [Judgment Day]. Dom. She also broke my face, targeted my knee. ... So finally pinning her in a championship match and getting my baby back, it meant absolutely everything to me."

When asked what was next for her, Ripley didn't share specifics. But she acknowledged that being champion put a target on her back, and welcomed any and all challengers. "Whoever wants to step up to the plate can come and get it," Ripley said, before adding, "I'm back on top. Mami is always on top." Ripley's victory was the lone title change on a 3-hour "Raw" that featured just four matches. It was the program's first 3-hour show since "Raw" dropped to two hours last September. WWE recently added a third hour to "SmackDown" beginning with January 3's episode.

