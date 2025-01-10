Eric Bischoff Wasn't Surprised To See This WWE Figure At Raw's Netflix Debut

The Netflix debut of "WWE Raw" prompted special appearances from celebrities, such as Vanessa Hudges and Macaulay Culkin, as well as former WWE stars, like X-Pac and The Undertaker. Another notable appearance came from former WWE executive Stephanie McMahon, who sat amongst the crowd in LA's Intuit Dome. While some may have seen McMahon's resurgence as a surprise, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff did not.

"I kind of expected it," Bischoff said on the "83 Weeks" podcast. "I would have been surprised if we didn't see her. We're seeing more and more, and it's really gradual. Again, I've said this before ... but I think if I have any unique talents, it's spotting patterns in situations and people sometimes. I've been watching what they've been doing with Stephanie, even in terms of her name being mentioned in press releases, things like that, or stories in the trades, I think we're probably going to see more of Stephanie in 2025. I don't know if I want to call this a real prediction or not, but I would not be surprised if we see Stephanie come back in an active role in 2025."

In January 2023, McMahon stepped down from her role as WWE's co-CEO, with husband and WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" noting that she's since fueled her energy into other activities as well as their children. Prior to this week's episode of "Raw," McMahon last appeared at the 2024 SummerSlam event. She also opened night two of WrestleMania 41 by welcoming the company into a new era. Still, McMahon does not have an official role in the company right now.

