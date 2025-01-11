WWE SmackDown 1/10/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

What can I say, I just want better things for poor ol' Shinsuke Nakamura, including better feuds and a better, more memorable reign for him as Intercontinental Champion. This week, he faced former champion LA Knight once again, and I believe I've said it before, but it's getting very, very old. WWE even put up a graphic as the men made their way to the ring that said Nakamura's last three matches were against Knight and Andrade, both of whom have been stuck in the IC title vortex, against each other, for months. To me, it just feels like we've added a new champion, but things within the division are still very much the same old story.

What made it even worse was the fact the new (or maybe the old?) Bloodline interfered, because Knight made the dumb decision to throw Jacob Fatu out of a door in the back after the "Samoan Werewolf" Jacob Fatu got too worked up during the opening segment and started taking out officials. WWE may decide to redo the match between Nakamura and Knight, as it was officially ruled a no contest, or they could even go as far as doing something even worse, like pitting Nakamura and Knight together in a tag team match to take on Fatu and Tama Tonga. I'm crossing my fingers that won't happen, since it seems like the new Bloodline is still feuding with the original Bloodline, in some sense, as we saw in the main event.

Before the no contest, however, I was thinking that I'm tired of Nakamura not looking super strong. While I didn't want this to be a squash match, necessarily, but Knight got in quite a bit of offensive, a large portion of it toward the end of the match. There were also too many near falls with Knight covering Nakamura, which can be exciting, but I just wasn't feeling them this week. Ultimately, Knight hit a BFT, but couldn't cover Nakamura quick enough, and that's when Fatu and Tonga appeared. I think overall, my main issue is that I just want some new, credible challengers for Nakamura. Heck, even Fatu or Tonga would something new and refreshing, and would add an interesting new aspect to the Bloodline with Sikoa no longer Tribal Chief. There are plenty of other worthy candidates on the roster for WWE to throw together one of its beloved tournaments, or even a fatal four-way match or two, to determine a new number one contender. It would great to see Nakamura and a fresher face in a big feud, to go and compete for the championship at a premium live event. That might be hopeful thinking, and I guess I should at least be happy Nakamura is on television and holding gold.

Written by Daisy Ruth