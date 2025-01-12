Bully Ray Explains Why He Thinks The Rock Isn't Done With Current WWE Goings-On

The crew on "Busted Open Radio" had plenty to unpack about The Rock's recent appearances on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE NXT." Wrestling veteran Bully Ray, who previously criticized the optics of having Cody Rhodes sit ringside during "Raw's" Netflix debut, further expounded on why he thought The Rock had more up his sleeve, despite the sense of conclusiveness in his promo Monday night.

"The use of the name 'Final Boss' was used a lot more often [on 'NXT'] than it was [on 'Raw']," Ray observed. "There's something telling me -– I don't know if he's done."

Despite being given two big stages to speak his mind, The Rock gave no clear indication of his involvement in WrestleMania 41. Both Ray and his co-host Dave LaGreca agreed that, if The Rock didn't plan on wrestling, it left behind too many unanswered questions. First, there was the mysterious object he put in Rhodes' hand on the 'Raw' following WrestleMania. Then there's the throat-slashing gesture made toward Rhodes and Roman Reigns when The Rock made a surprise appearance at Bad Blood last October.

"According to The Rock, I'm just supposed to shut up, forget about it, and just do what I'm told?" Ray asked. He also singled out the line The Rock used about being "20 steps ahead," noting it could backfire the way it did during the build to WrestleMania 40.

"The last time he thought '20 steps ahead,' it bit him in the a**," he said. "That '20 steps ahead' did not work against the WWE Universe [and] the absolute title wave of Cody supporters that made you pivot." Bully then zeroed in on The Rock telling Cody fans to "shut their mouths and enjoy the ride."

"If this was it for him, there'd be no more ride left," Bully said. "That last piece of verbiage from the Rock insinuates that the next phase of the ride is yet to come."