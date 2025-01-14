WWE RAW 1/13/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

When GUNTHER said that Jey Uso wasn't on his level during Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," I understood what he meant. GUNTHER and Uso are not nearly on the same level. The difference in how they are presented is night and day; GUNTHER invokes the stoicness of ancient wrestlers, with incredible mat work and sheer power to back his 163-day reign. Uso has catchphrases and merchandise options as flashy as his moveset. Next to GUNTHER, Uso feels like he is all style and no substance next. Plastic shades do not last for long.

Uso took off his shades, and in his eyes we see the struggle that is, perhaps, more grounded than GUNTHER's raw ring work. Uso's eyes reflected very real fears back at us: the fear of a new, uncertain endeavor, the fear of ambition, the fear of flying too close to the sun, only to catastrophically fall. Uso took off the shades — took off the carefree mask — and cut one of the best promos he's done in recent memory.

That opening was a little melodramatic, but it fits for this new side of Uso. Uso is absolutely over — just take a look at the merchandise sales, or the hundreds of thousands of people chanting "YEET" during his entrances — but there was always something holding him back from being a legitimate main eventer like his nickname would suggest, even when he held singles gold during his brief stint as the Intercontinental Champion. There was not enough raw emotion to hold onto. There were not enough stakes in his storylines — and if there were, they were not nearly high enough to break the ceiling he found himself imposed under.

After GUNTHER called him just a good tag team wrestler, that changed, and Uso got candid. Uso's shift was perfect — not melodramatic, but as realistic as stage acting can get. Everything, from his change in body language to his cadence, pointed to a more serious Jey Uso. He sounded desperate during this segment, but not in a bad way. He sounded desperate like his desire for singles gold — to be acknowledged as a singles competitor — was so raw, it hurt. His desperation was a sign of the higher stakes going into this championship match; this match is his way of breaking out of his past restrictions to blossom into an authentic, truly authentic, babyface. Even if it was only for a moment, Uso's panic-fuelled determination gave a completely new dimension to his typically carefree persona. It was so awesome to see the extent of Uso's dramatic capabilities.

I do feel bad that Uso is going to get fed to GUNTHER at Saturday Night's Main Event after that rousing promo, but I do think it is a sign of good things to come. If he can continue tugging at our heartstrings and showing us his elevated acting capabilities, we should be on track for a serious, legitimate Uso world title reign. Plastic shades do not last for long, but heartfelt promos do.

Written by Angeline Phu