Chad Gable Sounds Off On WWE Raw Loss In Penta's Debut Match

It's safe to say that Chad Gable has no luck at all against luchadors. Since the start of November, matches against them have haunted Gable, including a loss to Rey Mysterio in mixed tag team action, and a loss to Dragon Lee. But the biggest defeat was saved for yesterday, when Gable took on a debuting Penta, who soundly defeated the American Made leader in less than 14 minutes.

Suffice to say Gable wasn't pleased about this...while also kind of being pleased by this? Taking to X shortly after his defeat, Gable began the message as one would expect him to, decrying Penta, losing, and of course, lucha libre. But then the tone of the message changed a bit, with Gable calling last night's match "a reminder as to why I fell in love with this beautiful artistic expression of physicality and the sport of Professional Wrestling when I was 5 years old and have been obsessed with it ever since." He even went as far to quote POD, saying the match made him feel "so alive."

I detest Penta, luchadores, and losing. But last night was a reminder as to why I fell in love with this beautiful artistic expression of physicality and the sport of Professional Wrestling when I was 5 years old and have been obsessed with it ever since. I felt so alive. pic.twitter.com/M40MyyXHsj — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) January 14, 2025

Perhaps that feeling will help propel Gable following the loss, although all things considered, he hasn't faired poorly when he's faced non-lucha libre talent. In fact, in matches where he hasn't been across from a luchador, Gable has won three of his last four, including victories over former American Alpha stablemates Akira Tozawa and Otis, whom he defeated just two weeks ago. Gable's only non-lucha loss also came against one of the top stars in WWE, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who defeated him on the December 6 episode of "SmackDown."