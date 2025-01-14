Backstage Update On Vince McMahon's Reaction To Recent Legal Developments

Vince McMahon's legal woes are far from over given he, John Laurinaitis, and WWE continue to face the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant accusing him and Laurinaitis of sex trafficking and abuse. However, he did earn a small victory last week, with the SEC fining him only $400K for failing to disclose hush money payments. McMahon also claimed the federal investigation had ended against him, though that has since been denied by Janel Grant's attorney, Ann Callis.

On the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer gave more insight into McMahon's state of mind following these developments.

"I know from people close to Vince that he's under the impression, he has been told the investigation's done and, you know, [he's] obviously very relieved," Meltzer said. "It's a lot of investigating for no charges to be filed. I know a lot of people and go 'What was the point of continuing?' and me being one of them, giving, no matter what happened, with Trump coming in as President, it wasn't like anything was going to happen to him. But he was...you know, it's a vindication in his mind, for him."

Grant's lawsuit still looms large over McMahon, as does a lawsuit related to the Ring Boy scandal of the 80s and 90s, though Meltzer pointed out that case was on hold until a ruling was made by the Supreme Court of Maryland. Grant's attorneys are set to file a new complaint regarding their lawsuit that was originally supposed to be presented Wednesday, though they have since asked for more time. After that, a ruling is expected to be made regarding whether the case will go to trial, or arbitration, which attorneys for McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE are all seeking.

