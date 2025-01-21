Why Bully Ray Thinks WWE HOFer JBL Would Be A Good Opponent For Joe Hendry

TNA Wrestling's Joe Hendry is ready to be the main man in the promotion following his win over Nic Nemeth at Genesis, and WWE legend Bully Ray feels that the Scotsman could establish himself as a top babyface by feuding with JBL.

JBL, who hasn't wrestled in over a decade, has appeared in AAA and TNA Wrestling over the last year, landing numerous clotheslines on unsuspecting stars. He even interfered in Hendry's match, clotheslining Frankie Kazarian who seemingly wanted a shot at the world title. Bully Ray, on "Busted Open," argued why JBL — who has been teasing a return to the ring — could be a great first opponent for Hendry.

"We've seen JBL. We know JBL is around, we know he's doing ... something is going on with JBL. I would not hate it if the very first person that stepped up to Joe Hendry was JBL. Why? Because he can," said Ray. "And JBL who is a heel's heel, and understands what it is to be hated, and understands how to get a babyface over, especially a smaller babyface, i.e. Eddie Guerrero. John knows what the hell he's doing. I don't know — do we move forward with Joe Hendry's peers, i.e. a Frankie Kazarian, who is excellent at what he does, or do we give Joe Hendry a super heel right out of the gate, right off the bat, that people are never going to expect."

Ray added that the WWE Hall of Famer has been training and has a good physique at the moment, highlighting how JBL's trademark Clothesline from Hell has been taking out stars over the last few months. Ray was reiterating a theory he had about JBL from a few months ago when he said that something was going on between JBL and the pro wrestling world.

JBL has appeared in AAA, GCW, and MLW aside from TNA over the last year, and also recently made an appearance on "WWE Raw."

