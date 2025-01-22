Former NXT Champ Trick Williams Had A WWE Hall Of Famer Visitor Last Night

Last night's edition of "WWE NXT" saw Wes Lee call out Trick Williams for a match, with Williams answering the challenge by clotheslining Lee over the top rope. As it turns out, Williams may have had extra reason to be fired up, as WWE Hall of Famer "Diamond" Dallas Page paid the former WWE NXT Champion a visit backstage. The two posed for a couple of photos together, with Page posting them on X along with some kind words for Williams.

Last night I was at @WWENXT & ran into one of my favorite performers @_trickwilliams! A little over a year ago I was doing an interview and I was asked who I thought would be the next #NXT Superstar to cross over to the main #WWE roster and make a serious impact. I said it would... pic.twitter.com/6VNw1Eznzp — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) January 22, 2025

Though Page expects Williams on the main roster in the near future, the 30-year-old still has unfinished business in NXT. The match against Lee is scheduled for next week's show, which will take place live at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be Williams' first televised bout since he lost the NXT Championship in a three-way earlier this month.

DDP isn't the only former wrestler who sees big things in the NXT star's future, with performers like Bully Ray and D-Von of The Dudley Boyz vouching for Willams. As co-host of "Busted Open Radio," Bully has frequently been vocally supportive of the younger wrestler, and other WWE Hall of Famers such as Booker T have done the same.

Prior to his loss at WWE NXT New Year's Evil, Williams had held the NXT Championship for a little over three months. It was Williams' second title run, with both reigns taking place in 2024. Ethan Page captured the title in a four-way match last July before Williams was able to re-capture the NXT Championship in October, with CM Punk serving as the special guest referee for the bout.