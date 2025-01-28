Scott Steiner Fires Back At Jesse Ventura Over Line From WWE SNME 38

As has always been the case with Jesse Ventura, it's never quite clear just what one will get from the WWE Hall of Famer when he has a live mic. This past weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event, fans got Ventura taking a shot at the Steiner Family just prior to Bron Breakker's Intercontinental Title defense against Sheamus, with Ventura referencing Breakker's uncle Scott Steiner and his infamous math promo.

Given Steiner's reputation for also speaking his mind, it seemed likely that Ventura's shot would provoke a response. It did just that. Taking to X on Sunday evening, Steiner didn't hold back in raking Ventura over the coals. Stating that Ventura had forgotten he had "attended a highly educated university," Steiner stated there was a "141 ⅔ chance" he'd slap Ventura "like a b***h" the next time he saw him. That would seem unlikely given Ventura's Navy Seal training, but Steiner was unphased, saying Ventura's background "can't help him."

Jesse Ventura seems to forget that I attended a highly educated university next time I see him there's a 141 2/3 chance that I will slap him like a bitch..... his navy seal training can't help him — Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner (@ScottSteiner) January 27, 2025

How much of the exchange between these two is good natured or rooted in animosity remains to be seen, though Steiner has made clear he was attempting to toning down some of his old tendencies in order to not harm Breakker's career. Nevertheless, plenty of fans will likely be waiting on pins and needles to see if anything more arises between Ventura and Steiner, two men who certainly have a way with words.

Meanwhile, Breakker hasn't acknowledged either Ventura's line or his uncle's response, likely because he remains too busy basking in the afterglow of his success. His victory over Sheamus at Saturday Night's Main Event marked Breakker's fourth successful Intercontinental title defense in his second reign with the title. It also allowed him to deny Sheamus another opportunity at capturing the Intercontinental belt, the only championship in WWE he hasn't captured.