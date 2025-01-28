WWE's Shayna Baszler Trolls Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai Over Injury

Dakota Kai's rough last couple of years has spilled over into 2025, as the WWE star was pulled from the road this week after suffering a concussion. The injury is just the latest bit of bad luck Kai has had on that front, as she was out three months in 2024 recovering from a torn meniscus in her knee, which was preceded by her being out from May 2023 till March 2024 due to a torn ACL. Unfortunately, Kai also has to deal with Shayna Baszler rubbing salt in the wound.

Taking to X on Monday afternoon to respond to a post about Kai's injury, Baszler took a stroll down memory lane, reminding people that she had been called out for saying "none of Damage CTRL could stay healthy long enough to actually be champion." While primarily directed at Kai, the message also referred to the absences of Kai's Damage CTRL stablemates Asuka, who has been out with a knee injury since May, and Kairi Sane, who recently went down with an arm injury.

Remember when I got caught saying none of Damage CTRL could stay healthy long enough to actually BE champions?? https://t.co/63FeIuVvZe — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) January 27, 2025

In addition to Damage CTRL's rotten injury luck, Baszler's tweet seems to have been motivated by two other occurrences. First would be Kai coming up short two weeks ago in the finals of the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament, where she was defeated by Lyra Valkyria.

The second would be Baszler's bitterness at coming up short against Kai, who along with IYO Sky defeated Baszler and Pure Fusion Collective stablemate Zoey Stark on "Raw" one week ago. That's been a common issue for Baszler, who hasn't won a singles, tag, or multi-person match on "Raw" since September, and was defeated by Kai in the first round of the Women's IC tournament back in December.