WWE SmackDown 1/31/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

While it was never confirmed, it seemed that Nia Jax was to be a red brand mainstay. After all, you don't appear on Monday nights for a couple weeks and feud with the new WWE Women's World Champion (all while pushing the other brand's champion, who you have deep and vitriolic history with, aside) if you're *not* a member of "WWE Raw's" locker room. For weeks, I have assumed that Jax was Netflix-bound.

Imagine my surprise when she made her appearance to attack Tiffany Stratton on Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown."

I thought I knew how this transfer window worked, but either I missed a memo, or WWE did not make it clear enough that Jax was still technically a "SmackDown" Superstar (the latter would mean WWE doesn't have a firm grasp of their own frivolous brand split, which is *impossible*). Why was Jax just challenging for the "Raw" womens' world title a week ago at Saturday Night's Main Event, only to reappear on the blue brand to start a feud that, honestly, should've been given priority over an Elimination Chamber 2024 rematch with Ripley? I thought I knew how this company worked.

I am all for Jax getting her paycheck — after all, she has improved so much and has found such an improved character compared to her first WWE run — but it needs to make sense. It just boggles my mind that Jax was so strongly posited to be entering "Raw's" in-ring ecosystem, what with her few matches against Bayley and a short feud with Ripley, especially if her end goal was Stratton. Why did we have to take a detour off of our blue path to a red-colored road, just to pull a U-turn back into our original blue road? Aren't there a bunch of capable women on "Raw" to challenge for Ripley's title on the notably-not-special NBC special — why must we convolute Jax's road to Stratton with this pointless detour? I just don't know why Jax's presumed "Raw" transfer felt less like a transfer, and more like a sabbatical.

This is another case of WWE trying to heat up a lukewarm feud when they should have enjoyed their meal hot. Like, why didn't we run Stratton and Jax right away? That would've been the most logical sequence of events. It feels like WWE opted for the more immediately profitable route (Jax versus Ripley) instead of one that would make more sense, but see less upfront reward, as get that WWE, understandably, would want to postpone a Jax versus Stratton one-on-one until a larger even. Still, I really wish that they didn't have Jax running all over the internal roster, because now the moment to capitalize seems to have passed. Honestly, I'm having trouble articulating my argument, just because of how convoluted this whole Jax thing is.

Given Stratton's immense talent and Jax's rapid improvement, I'm not concerned about the actual feud itself. I'm just perplexed and frustrated by the winding road it took us to get here.

Written by Angeline Phu