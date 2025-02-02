WWE NXT Women's Champion Giulia Comments On Main Roster Debut In Royal Rumble Match

Alongside the likes of Roxanne Perez, Jaida Parker, Lash Legend and Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia entered the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble as a "WWE NXT" representative. The current NXT Women's Champion joined from the favorable #28 position, later eliminating the newly-signed Jordynne Grace, before facing her own elimination at the hands of Perez.

"I debuted at the Royal Rumble! Crossing the ocean and winning the NXT title—each dream I achieve leads to another. I'll never forget this day," Giulia wrote on X while reflecting on her match experience. "Thank you for this amazing opportunity‼︎!"

Giulia's Royal Rumble tenure spanned just over ten minutes, with notable faceoffs with Vaquer, "WWE Raw" star IYO SKY, the eventual winner Charlotte Flair, and of course, Perez. Perez and Giulia have no shortage of history as they first met in the later months of 2024, the same year in which the latter signed with WWE. Perez initially defeated Giulia with the help of Cora Jade on the CW Network debut of "NXT." In doing so, Perez also retained the NXT Women's Championship.

Following Giulia's victory in the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge, the two crossed paths again at "NXT" New Year's Evil. This time, Giulia emerged victorious and with the NXT Women's Championship now in her possession. Looking ahead, the former STARDOM talent will defend the very title against Perez and Bayley at "NXT" Vengeance Day, which emanates from Washington D.C. on February 15. After that, Perez appears poised to settle in as an official member of WWE's main roster.