Backstage Update On Jade Cargill Injury Situation Ahead Of WWE WrestleMania 41

Former Women's Tag Team Champion Jade Cargill hasn't been seen on WWE TV since being attacked backstage and left on the hood of a car by an unknown assailant on the November 24 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Though many fans expected her back over the weekend, Cargill didn't enter the Women's Royal Rumble match. It's been reported that Cargill has been at the WWE Performance Center, and "Takedown on SI" confirmed on Wednesday that the star is actively training to get cleared as soon as possible ahead of WrestleMania 41. The outlet said the nature of her injury still remains unclear.

It was reported in December that Cargill was dealing with a legitimate injury, though it hasn't been clear what happened to the star or when. Bryan Alvarez said on an edition of "Wrestling Observer Live" that Cargill's injury was "serious." PWInsider also reported in December that high-profile officials in the company said Cargill was working on some non-wrestling related projects while off TV, in addition to vacationing.

Cargill's plans for WrestleMania are still unknown, as is a date for her return, as well as who attacked her backstage. Following Cargill being written off TV, Naomi took her place alongside Bianca Belair as the other half of the Women's Tag Team Champions. Cargill was also written out of the tournament for the Women's United States Championship as a result of the storyline attack.