Upcoming WWE Raw Potentially Being Targeted For Tyler Bate's Return From Injury

WWE star Tyler Bate is reportedly closing in on a return to the ring, after spending over six months on the sidelines due to an injury he suffered on "NXT."

Reports are stating that Bate, who wrestled briefly on "WWE Raw" before his injury, could return to the red brand later this month. As per "PWInsider Elite," the English star has been cleared to get in the ring once again and he could feature on "Raw" in the following weeks, with a tentative date being the February 24 edition of the show, which will be held at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. A report from last month had also indicated that Bate was closing in on a return to WWE television.

Bate suffered the injury on "NXT" last July when he and New Catch Republic teammate Pete Dunne wrestled Hank And Tank. The 27-year-old star later revealed that he had torn his pectoral muscle tendon on his left hand, and had to undergo surgery to repair it.

Bate debuted on the main roster in January 2024, which saw him and Dunne wrestle on "WWE SmackDown," before they were drafted to "Raw" as part of the 2024 WWE Draft. Just a month after their time on the main roster, the duo battled Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the tag team titles but came up short.

Bate and Dunne returned to "NXT" last June, and had a few tag team matches which is when the former suffered the injury. WWE seems to be getting a few of their stars back from injury, with Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Ilja Dragunov all rumored to be on the mend.