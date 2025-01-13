WWE Raw Star Reportedly 'Extreme Close To Returning' From Injury Suffered Last Summer

With the WWE Royal Rumble PLE on the horizon, and all the potential surprises it brings, reports have started emerging about several WWE stars suddenly being ready to go, after missing significant time. This includes women's stars Charlotte Flair, who has been out for over a year recovering from injury, and Alexa Bliss, who has missed almost two years for injuries, and giving birth to her first child.

Now good news is coming out about the potential return for a notable men's wrestler. PWInsider Elite reports that Tyler Bate is extremely close to returning from injury. And by extremely close, they mean imminently, as Bate is set to appear on "Raw" upon returning, and that his reemergence "could be any time now."

A longtime WWE prospect, the 27 year old Bate worked "SmackDown," "Raw," and "NXT" in 2024, though he had been drafted to "Raw" in April alongside former rival turned New Catch Republic tag team partner Pete Dunne. Formed in January 2024, Bate and Dunne seemed poised for success, though they had failed to capture any tag team gold when Bate went down with a torn pectoral muscle during a match against Hank and Tank in July.

Without Bate around, Dunne has branched out into singles competition, primarily feuding with former Brawling Brutes stablemate Sheamus throughout the summer and early fall, before Sheamus defeated him in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook. Since then, Dunne has split his time between "Raw" and "Main Event," most recently defeating Dragon Lee on the latter program on December 16.