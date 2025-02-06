AEW's Penelope Ford Details Rebounding After Her Miscarriage

It's easy to forget that Penelope Ford isn't just an AEW original, but essentially a day one star for the promotion, appearing at the promotion's rally in Jacksonville on January 8, 2019, only days after AEW's formation was announced. Part of the reason that's easy to forget is because Ford disappeared from AEW TV in late 2022, and would be gone for two years before returning this past October.

Appearing on "AEW Unrestricted," Ford discussed her two-year hiatus, including her miscarriage that initially sidelined her. As Ford revealed though, that was just the beginning of her issues.

"I had my miscarriage in 2022, and then I had to have surgery because I had a fibroid the size of a cantaloupe," Ford said. "So I was out for that. And then when I came back, I think Bunny got injured. And then, as soon as she came back, I had gotten injured again. And then it was just like back and forth."

Ford has yet to find sustained success since her return, though she has had impressive showings against Jamie Hayter and former rival Kris Statlander. She admitted that she feels stronger, both mentally and physically, than she did during her previous run, and now finds herself more focused on making things happen, and less worried about things like her appearance.

"I'm just really determined in myself to be the best," Ford said. "And...you know, just manifesting and actually betting on yourself. And I'm not worried about being a twig or super skinny anymore. I'm like 'I want to be strong.' I want to lift people. I don't want people to think I'm just a ragdoll. Like, I'm small, you can just throw me around. I'm not that."

