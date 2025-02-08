WWE SmackDown 2/7/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

If there was any bully-able offense I might have committed, it was watching this match. It's a Friday night, and I watched a back-and-forth match between Carmelo Hayes and Akira freaking Tozawa. You are more than welcome to make fun of me.

Alright, so I mainly had to keep watching because it's my job, but I should have feigned illness so I didn't have to watch this really weird match-up. Peace, love, and unity to Akira Tozawa, but he is not booked to be a threat, like, at all. I can't even be generous with this one — Tozawa in WWE is probably as pre-show, dark match, bottom-of-the-barrel as it gets in terms of presentation and booking. So, when Hayes was put in a match with him courtesy of Nick Aldis, I was a bit skeptical — given Hayes losing streak, there's no way he was possibly going to put even *Tozawa* over.

Luckily, Hayes was spared the embarrassment of a loss to Tozawa, but he was not spared the dignity of just squashing the guy. I know I've been especially critical of squash matches, but if there was ever time for one, it would have been now. Why is the former NXT champion, the number one draft pick, the guy who fought Cody Rhodes on his first night on the main roster going on for more than one ad break with Akira Tozawa, who hasn't gotten a singles victory since the June 24 episode of "WWE Main Event?" Why are we having Hayes go for two whole segments with Tozawa, like they're even on the same level?

Again, this is no hate to Tozawa — he is a great cruiserweight and I appreciate what he's done in his career pre-WWE. If you look at Tozawa's career solely in WWE, though — especially in the last few years — there is no way to see him as anything more than a comedic character, despite all of his great talent. As unfortunate and unjust as it is, he is just a punching bag, so why is Hayes fighting him like they're on the same playing field?

Hayes got a clean win with Nothing But Net, and while it's nice to see Hayes' finisher finally do something, it is so weird and so disrespectful to only have it be done in a match against Tozawa, of all people. Hayes has had great programs with people like Bron Breakker, Trick Williams, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and Solo Sikoa. He is a great performer, awesome seller, and a captivating-to-watch high flier. Why do we have to throw Tozawa at him to get just one clean win? This has to be Hayes' first clean singles victory since his main roster debut, at the very least. That is such a depressing sentence to type out. How can a clean victory feel so bitter — how can you possibly walk out of his feeling good?

I watched Carmelo Hayes have a back-and-forth with Akira Tozawa, and I think I'm worse off for it.

