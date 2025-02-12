WWE's Jey Uso Reveals Origins Of 'Day One Ish' Catchphrase

Since "Day One Ish," Jey Uso has humbly embarked on one of the greatest hero's journeys in modern WWE history. Fifteen years ago, Jey began his journey as the keeper of his brother Jimmy in tag team wrestling. From there, he transitioned into a villainous role as the muscle of the Original Bloodline and has now evolved into his own man as a former WWE Intercontinental Champion and "Main Event" franchise player. Uso has experienced numerous turning points that have consistently opened up greater and more significant opportunities for him. Reflecting on his "Day One Ish" catchphrase, which has remained pertinent throughout his expansion, Uso shared the origin of this phrase during an interview with the "Club 520 Podcast."

"That 'Day One Ish...' we made a shirt in the middle of the mall. You know, we were just trying stuff," Uso stated. "Well, we can't say 'Day One S***.' So, 'Ish' was, you know, on the rap song 'Ish...' We at the drawing board with stuff."

The past two weeks have been an emotional whirlwind for the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner. In a riveting speech by Uso on last week's "WWE Raw," WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER interrupted, reminding Uso of his past failures and how often he has fallen short. However, after a joyous celebration this week turned into a brief yet impactful slugfest on "Raw," Uso made his intentions clear: in 67 days, he will face GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their most recent encounter occurred in the main event of Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25.

