Why AEW's Thunder Rosa Says WWE 'Pulling The Trigger' On Jey Uso Was Right Thing To Do

WWE's decision to have Jey Uso win the 2025 men's Royal Rumble match has been criticized by some, but AEW's Thunder Rosa believes that WWE made the right decision.

Uso eliminated two-time Royal Rumble winner John Cena to seal his ticket to WrestleMania 41, a result which took Rosa by surprise, at first. But, the former AEW Women's World Champion, in a recent appearance on "Busted Open," explained that Uso's popularity is a good reason for him to win the match.

"When he won, I was like, 'Oh! So John Cena put him over. Wow.' I was surprised. I really thought — I wanted Punk to win. But when I saw that, you know, Uso was the one to win and how they're pushing him right now, and then watching the promo the next day and how emotional he was ... I just liked the fact that he acknowledged that he failed [in the past] and his family failed, that was something that his dad [Rikishi] was saying, that they should have utilized him more because how over he was getting," she said. "But I think pulling the trigger on him and going directly to WrestleMania for a championship match, that's the right thing to do. He's extremely over, people love him, people were excited."

Uso has become one of the most popular stars in WWE in recent years, which he addressed in his promo on "WWE Raw" after his Rumble win, and later hit back at critics by stating that they don't understand the trials and tribulations he has faced to get to the promised land.

The Royal Rumble winner has appeared on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" following his victory. But he has yet to decide whether he will challenge WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther — whom he has a history with — or his former friend and tag team partner, the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

