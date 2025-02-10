Former WWE Star Baron Corbin Discusses 'Shock' Of Not Being Re-Signed

It's now been three months since Baron Corbin's WWE tenure came to an end when the promotion allowed his contract to expire, giving him plenty of time to get over the shock of the whole thing. Then again, Corbin, who has begun wrestling on the independent circuit and come up with a new gimmick, may have already had that worked out. Speaking with "Busted Open Radio" last week, Corbin explained why the shock of leaving WWE quickly wore off.

"I was always smart with my money, so I didn't hit the panic button of like 'Oh no, how am I going to pay my bills?'" Corbin said. "It was like, I clicked right into...I think it was November when they told me 'Hey, we're not going to renew.' And I was like 'Okay, let's go. Next step. Let's see what I've got.' And I've been trying to, you know, create other stuff, whether it be in the food world. I want to get into horror movies. I want to do some fun stuff with that. So I was excited right out the gate. I didn't have the panic."

Even still, Corbin admitted that his WWE departure stung, particularly because he had spent so many years devoted to the promotion, including cutting short vacations or time with family in order to help WWE out.

"I was always a company guy and put them first," Corbin said. "And then, to get a call from TR that 'We're not going to do it.' I think it would've hurt my feelings less if Hunter had called and been like 'Hey man...this is where we're at' or whatever. But again, I don't think he played that much of a role in it. I don't know, I think that was my issue."

