WWE Star Andrade Reveals Son In Social Media Post

2025 has not started off in the best way for WWE's Andrade. The luchador was in and out of the Men's Royal Rumble match in just a little over three minutes, one of only five wrestlers in the match to last less than three and a half minutes. But the more difficult pill to swallow may have come in his personal life, with news trickling out that Andrade and his now former wife, Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair, were divorced, having ended their marriage back in October.

Fortunately, Andrade has something he can take solace in; his son. Taking to X earlier on Tuesday, Andrade posted a photo of him holding hands with a young boy, with the words "4 generation. Andrade family" along with it. This naturally led to speculation that the boy in the picture was Andrade's son, which he confirmed in a follow up post.

"Time to enjoy the world!" Andrade tweeted. "Dad and son."

Time to enjoy the World!

Dad and Son!! https://t.co/MqzMDVrE9I — "EL IDOLO" ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) February 11, 2025

To say the news comes as a bit of a shock would be an understatement, as prior to today, Andrade had never so much as even hinted at the existence of having a child. In fact, the only news ever related to Andrade and potential fatherhood came after he was released from WWE back in 2021, when it was briefly believed that he and Charlotte were expecting. Charlotte would later clarify that she was "medically suspended" from WWE for HCG levels that suggested she was pregnant, only to later learn that wasn't the case.