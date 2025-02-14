Nikki Bella Teases 'Divas Takeover' Of WWE, Dream Match With Current Women's Champion

While "Total Divas" left the airwaves five years ago, it has also left a lasting impression on many of today's female professional wrestlers. Talk of the E! show has notably increased in recent weeks, partly due to the in-ring return of WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, who served as a main cast member for eight seasons. Elsewhere, Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green has once again highlighted her love for the series as well as WWE's Divas Era in general.

With the discussion around "Total Divas" surging, Nikki believes it might be time for the Divas to make a comeback. "I've been loving the Total Divas love," Nikki said on "The Nikki & Brie Show." "This is what's so fun. I truly hope we do something with it, because all of the girls that are there now, the newer ones and you have some that were Total Diva fans throughout that have talked a lot about it, but so many of the girls are Total Diva fans. And when I see some of my Total Divas [castmates] there, I'm like, 'Okay, there's something we need to do here.'

"Even seeing all the fans online getting really excited about a Total Divas reunion and just talking about Total Divas ... we might have to have a Divas takeover at some point for a little bit."

Of the original "Total Divas" cast, five are still contracted with WWE, that being Naomi, Natalya, Nia Jax, Carmella, and the freshly-returned Alexa Bliss. Nikki, along with her sister Brie, stepped away from the WWE bubble in 2023. In January 2025, however, Nikki resurfaced at the Netflix premiere of "WWE Raw," and in the weeks following, prepared for her in-ring return at the WWE Royal Rumble. Right now, Nikki's future in WWE remains unclear. Still, she implores fans to keep tuning in.