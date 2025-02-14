Nikki Bella Teases 'Divas Takeover' Of WWE, Dream Match With Current Women's Champion
While "Total Divas" left the airwaves five years ago, it has also left a lasting impression on many of today's female professional wrestlers. Talk of the E! show has notably increased in recent weeks, partly due to the in-ring return of WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, who served as a main cast member for eight seasons. Elsewhere, Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green has once again highlighted her love for the series as well as WWE's Divas Era in general.
With the discussion around "Total Divas" surging, Nikki believes it might be time for the Divas to make a comeback. "I've been loving the Total Divas love," Nikki said on "The Nikki & Brie Show." "This is what's so fun. I truly hope we do something with it, because all of the girls that are there now, the newer ones and you have some that were Total Diva fans throughout that have talked a lot about it, but so many of the girls are Total Diva fans. And when I see some of my Total Divas [castmates] there, I'm like, 'Okay, there's something we need to do here.'
"Even seeing all the fans online getting really excited about a Total Divas reunion and just talking about Total Divas ... we might have to have a Divas takeover at some point for a little bit."
Of the original "Total Divas" cast, five are still contracted with WWE, that being Naomi, Natalya, Nia Jax, Carmella, and the freshly-returned Alexa Bliss. Nikki, along with her sister Brie, stepped away from the WWE bubble in 2023. In January 2025, however, Nikki resurfaced at the Netflix premiere of "WWE Raw," and in the weeks following, prepared for her in-ring return at the WWE Royal Rumble. Right now, Nikki's future in WWE remains unclear. Still, she implores fans to keep tuning in.
Nikki Bella Eyes Two Current WWE Champions As Potential Opponents
When asked about potential matches with the current crop of WWE talent, Nikki circled two champions, in addition to a former NXT Women's Champion, as ideal opponents. Firstly, Nikki pointed to the aforementioned Chelsea Green, who began her reign as Women's United States Champion at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in December.
"If I Immediately look at something like just what Chelsea Green has been bringing to social media about the Divas, stuff she has said in interviews, I immediately get turned on by that," Nikki said. "I'm like, 'Huh, she has been talking about the Divas lately,' so I think something like that would be really fun to work Chelsea."
For Nikki, a match against WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley would be a "dream." Ripley and Nikki briefly shared the ring in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble, which was ultimately won by Ronda Rousey. Since then, Ripley has enjoyed two more world title reigns, and according to Nikki, become the "face" of WWE's women's division.
Singles-wise, Nikki also expressed interest in wrestling two-time NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, with whom she briefly encountered in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble. Perez, of course, first met Nikki outside of a WWE live event, which "Total Divas" later aired as a cameo.
"I think we can make magic happen too," Nikki said of Perez. "And I immediately think of something about meeting your heroes. Sometimes you always shouldn't, or you should, who knows?"
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Nikki & Brie Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.