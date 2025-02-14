Tommy Dreamer Was 'Shocked' By The Finish For This WWE NXT Match

This week's episode of "WWE NXT" notably featured two title matches, one of which pitted TNA's JDC (fka Fandango) against Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King. The other saw Tony D'Angelo successfully defend the NXT North American Championship in a steel cage match, after which he suffered an attack at the hands of Izzi Dame, Shawn Spears, Niko Vance, and Brooks Jensen. According to WWE alumni Tommy Dreamer, though, that wasn't even the most surprising moment of the night.

"Kind of shocked at the finish [of Bayley vs. Cora Jade]," Dreamer said on "Busted Open Radio". "Love where they went. Big fan of Cora Jade, 'Hard Cora,' as she has dubbed herself. Love that and love the body of work she's doing. She's working in two companies and quickly ascending.

"I feel she was a woman who was on the cusp of greatness, and then she got injured and then came back. I thought she was on this very cool run again. Then there was a big influx of women within NXT. Now she's definitely primed and ready. You'll see more stuff going on with her and TNA and NXT. I'm quite shocked about what happened and now she's added to this match in D.C."

As Dreamer alluded to, Cora Jade defeated Bayley, a main roster star, in the opener of "NXT" thanks to a distraction from Roxanne Perez, who arrived at ringside dressed as the former "Hugger" version of Bayley. With her victory over Bayley, Jade was subsequently granted a spot in the NXT Women's Championship match, also involving Perez, Bayley, and Giulia, scheduled for "NXT" Vengeance Day in Washington D.C. Elsewhere, Jade is also eyeing the TNA Knockouts Championship, which is currently held by Masha Slamovich.

