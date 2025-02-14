WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Has Some Advice For Jey Uso

"Yeet Mania" is in full swing now that Jey Uso has declared he will challenge GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 on April 19 or 20. With the majority of the WWE Universe backing him and his rapid ascent since becoming a singles competitor in 2023, Uso must overcome the odds and emerge as the new World Heavyweight Champion for the first time in his career. While he is excited about what could be a historic and emotionally charged moment in Uso's career, should he win, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has some valuable advice for the "Main Event" as he gears up for his journey to WrestleMania.

"I'm not saying this to be a d***, but he went 12 to 14 minutes of doing the 'Yeet,' and when it came to cut a promo, he was blown sky high," Nash said on his podcast "Kliq This" regarding his observations from this past Monday's "WWE Raw." "If he's going to be the main event guy, he's got to take into consideration, 'If I 'Yeet' my match away, before I have it, I'm gonna suck f**king wind when it's time to make a comeback.' So, all that s***'s got to be calculated."

Uso surprised himself, his fans, and his family by outlasting 29 other men, including eliminating 16-time World Champion John Cena, to become the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner. The rivalry between Uso and "The Ring General" began heating up last February. Whether challenging for GUNTHER's WWE Intercontinental Championship or the World Heavyweight Title, Uso's in-ring strategy has become more solid with each match. However, the real test will be how he balances his training and interactions with the crowd to ultimately achieve his goal of gold.

