WWE SmackDown 2/14/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Qualifying matches should not make a mockery of two separate championships, but WWE is all about subverting expectations.

You would think that these matches — representative of opportunities to forward progress on a wrestler's championship dreams — would uplift the divisions that they feature. Nobody should truly lose after a qualifying match; even the loser typically gets some exposure and a chance to show their talent for, hopefully, future opportunities. Qualifying matches, functionally, are chances for wrestling bookers to showcase their less-featured stars. While it's not unfathomable that a qualifying match might bury one person, for a single qualifying match to bury two whole titles is impossible by design. Just how did WWE make the impossible possible?

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Naomi took on Women's United States Championship Chelsea Green in a qualifying match for the fast-approaching women's Elimination Chamber match on Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown," and they picked the wrong person to go over. Naomi should not have won her Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

Now, put away your pitchforks. I love Naomi, but let's take the glow-in-the-dark sunglasses off and look at this situation with a bit of a critical eye. Bianca Belair, Naomi's tag team partner and the other half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, has already qualified for the chamber. Does it make a lick of sense for Belair and Naomi — teammates renowned and recognized for their teamwork — to be competing in the same event for the same WrestleMania opportunity? Is the foundation of Belair and Naomi's expertise not their friendship? Having both of them in the Chamber undermines the spirit of genuine tag team wrestling, which is to uplift the other person. Even if this was an attempt at foreshadowing a Belair/Naomi break-up — despite the development of the Jade Cargill story feasibly implying otherwise — having both of them qualify for the Chamber at this moment is antithetical to the teamwork aspect of tag team wrestling, and thus cheapens the overall legitimacy of your women's tag division (which, might I add, is already a joke at best).

Even if you don't care about the women's tag division (and I wouldn't blame you), it still doesn't make sense to put a tag team champion over when you have a mid-card title begging for development, especially when said tag champion already has a teammate in the chamber. Green is a fresh champion, attempting to put the Women's US title on the map. She does not need to put anyone over right now. To have Green take such a clean loss to Naomi delegitimizes her as a singles competitor and, consequently, a champion. The same thing happened to Lyra Valkyra on "WWE Raw." Why are we forcing our midcard champions (read: champions!) to put *established* talent over? Shouldn't it be the other way around?

I don't know how you can cheapen, devalue, belittle two titles with one booking decision. I don't know how you can be this poor of a booker and still call yourself a professional promotion.

Written by Angeline Phu