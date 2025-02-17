WWE Raw GM Sends Well Wishes To Injured TNA Star Chris Bey

After months of uncertainty, the wrestling world got some significant good news last week from Chris Bey. The TNA star posted a lengthy message on social media that included a video of him getting up and walking, a miraculous feat given that Bey suffered what was described as a serious neck injury back in October. Since this revelation, Bey has been receiving support from all over the wrestling world, and got some more on Sunday from WWE "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce.

Taking to X late in the morning, Pearce's video post was at first what fans have come to expect from him on Sunday, as he announced new additions to "Raw's" card. At the end of the video, however, Pearce turned his attention to Bey, unbuttoning his blazer to reveal he was wearing on of Bey's t-shirts.

"TNA superstar Chris Bey, we are thinking of you," Pearce said. "You are going to beat this one foot in front of the other. And that, my brother, is official."

Bey injured his neck in a match where he and ABC tag team partner Ace Austin teamed up to face The Hardy Boyz for the TNA World Tag Team Championships. Though the severity of the injury remained somewhat of a mystery, it was clear immediately that something had gone horribly wrong, as Bey quickly underwent neck surgery, and a Go-Fund Me page was started to help support him. In his message last week, Bey confirmed that the injury briefly left him paralyzed, something WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam had alluded to when he revealed that Bey had begun to regain mobility in late January.