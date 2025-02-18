WWE's Sheamus Teases Guest Like Fans Have Never Seen On Celtic Warrior Workouts

When Sheamus isn't continuing his never ending quest to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship, or having banger after banger after banger, he's putting a lot of time in on his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel. Formed back in 2017, the channel has become a massive hit, with over a million subscribers frequenting videos of Sheamus working out with his fellow WWE stars.

This week, however, Sheamus is promising something pretty special. Taking to X Tuesday morning, Sheamus posted a photo of himself with a mystery guest.

"Guess who's coming to tea?" Sheamus asked. "Tomorrow's guest on CWW is like nothing you've seen before...Sub&See."

Guess who's coming to tea? Tomorrow's guest on CWW is like nothing you've seen before... Sub&See: https://t.co/mh7tQB0L4H pic.twitter.com/V5pXkifc12 — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) February 18, 2025

Given Sheamus' tease, it would suggest the guest for the upcoming video would be a first timer. That would seem to eliminate some recent names that became available, such as former AEW stars Malakai Black and Miro, who appeared on "Celtic Warrior Workouts" a combined 9 times during their previous WWE stints. As Sheamus indicated in his post, subscribers can learn the identity of the latest "Celtic Warrior Workout" guest right now, though any who have learned it have kept it secret so far.

"Celtic Warrior Workout" has been the main focus for Sheamus over the past few weeks. The former WWE Champion competed in the Men's Royal Rumble to start February, lasting 15 minutes before being eliminated by former rival Roman Reigns, but has since been MIA, having not wrestled on either "Raw" nor "SmackDown," while also making zero on camera appearances. No word has emerged about Sheamus suffering an injury, leaving his current WWE status as mysterious as his upcoming guest.