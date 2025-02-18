Roxanne Perez Cuts Braggadocious Promo Following Assisted WWE Raw Win, Bayley Worries

So far, being called up to "WWE Raw" really agrees with Roxanne Perez. The former NXT Women's Champion had a star-making night in the Women's Royal Rumble, setting the record for longest time spent in a Rumble match while lasting all the way to the final two, and last night qualified for the Elimination Chamber match after defeating Raquel Rodriguez, albeit with a major assist from Bianca Belair and Naomi. And it's possible that Perez may be letting this rapid success go to her head a bit.

Shortly after her victory, WWE posted a video on X of Perez skipping about backstage, celebrating her win. She then proceeded to cut a promo that could kindly be described as cocky, declaring she was Elimination Chamber bound because "nobody is on my level," regardless of whether they wrestled on "Raw," "SmackDown," and "NXT." She proceeded to clown on Rodriguez, calling it "embarrassing" that Rodriguez lost to her, before referring to herself as the "new Women's World Champion," all while conveniently forgetting to point out the role Belair and Naomi played in assisting her in her victory.

Perez' attitude in the video caught the attention of several, including her idol, and one of her opponents from NXT Vengeance Day this past weekend, Bayley. The former WWE Women's Champion responded to WWE's tweet in the wee hours of the morning and didn't have much to say, simply asking if Perez was "okay" following her overconfident diatribe. Fortunately for Bayley, she'll have another chance to humble Perez after her failed attempt to do so at Vengeance Day. Like Perez, Bayley has qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber, having defeated Lyra Valkyria to earn the spot one week ago.