AEW Dynamite 2/19/25: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

It's becoming a bit of a tradition for me to praise AEW for making a certain division feel like it's on the cusp of something promising. Two weeks ago it was the tag team division, last week it was the trios division, and this week it's the women's division, and it's all thanks to Megan Bayne and Kris Statlander.

After their altercation last week, plus the fact that Tony Khan may or may not have forgotten to book a women's match until earlier today, the match that could have genuinely been a dream match to some people with a little more build was given away in the second half of this week's "AEW Dynamite" and let me tell you something right now: it was great.

If there is one thing unique about AEW's women's division, it's that they have gathered some of the biggest, most physically imposing women in the world under one roof. Bayne, Statlander, Jamie Hayter, Willow Nightingale, Nyla Rose, and so on, and this match was a perfect example of what these girls can do when they are allowed to just go out and do what they want. Aided by the fact that the show felt a bit promo-heavy at times, the matches all got a little extra added to them and these girls made the most of it. Hard-hitting strikes, huge bombs being landed, Megan Bayne showing the world that she can not only throw people around with ease, but that she can take some nasty bumps too. That back suplex on to the apron where there was absolutely no give, fantastic.

For me personally, Statlander has a tendency to work better with people nearly half her size, just look at the AEW TBS Championship matches against Mercedes Mone as examples. However, Bayne being the immovable object allowed Statlander to show off her athleticism a little more, allowing her to really lean into babyface bag that she is so good at digging in to. Plus, and this is just a small detail, but her axe kick is a thing of beauty.

On a show that was main evented by Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong, two incredible wrestlers and former AEW International Champions, a show with the dream team of Samoa Joe, HOOK, and Katsuyori Shibata being the coolest guys in the world, a show with Big Bill getting thrown into barbed wire, Bayne and Statlander got the crowd going arguably more than anyone just by being excellent at what they do. While it might have been a wiser choice to have them nearly tear the building down and brawl all over the place, these two girls put on a damn fine wrestling match, and I for one cannot wait to see a rematch later on down the line.

You'll notice I haven't mentioned the finish of the match, or the post-match angle with Penelope Ford and Thunder Rosa, and there is a reason for that: it deserves its own entry, but not for the right reasons...

Written by Sam Palmer