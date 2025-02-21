Kevin Nash Explains Why He'd Rather Work With AEW's Kenny Omega Over WWE's Logan Paul

WWE legend Kevin Nash has discussed the shortcomings of working with a star like Logan Paul while explaining why he would rather work with Kenny Omega.

Nash and Paul have, in the past, had a verbal exchange following the former's criticism of the WWE star, and Paul — who has claimed to be the best in the world — may not like Nash's recent assessment of him. Nash first praised the former US Champion when analyzing Paul's match with Rey Mysterio on "WWE Raw."

"He [Paul] basically does the Hangman [Adam Page] spot — the one Hangman does. That's a Hangman deal. It's one of Hangman's fuc**ng gimmicks," he said on "Kliq This. "But at the same time, like, man, Hangman, that's his spot, [but] Logan Paul does it better than he does, with way more air, way more athletic. I mean, the guy's an incredible athlete."

Nash feels that if he were to lace up his wrestling boots once more, he would rather be in the ring with someone like Kenny Omega, explaining how the AEW star can call the match on the fly. He referenced a recent interview by Omega where the AEW star questioned if Paul could walk into NJPW and wrestle any star in the promotion and have an incredible match. Nash seemed to agree with the former AEW World Champion, explaining how despite his impressive athleticism, Paul can't do what Omega can.

"Go work someplace where you've got the guy sitting across from you is going, 'No understand, no understand,' and you're going, 'I'm trying to get my sh*t in,'" Nash said. "If tomorrow, at 65 years old, I had to have a match with either Logan or Kenny, I'm gonna pick Kenny, because I know Kenny can work without a fuc**ng net. I don't know if Logan can. From what I've heard from people who have worked with him, he can't."

Nash was also full of praise for CM Punk, especially for his reactions to Paul's promo before his match with Mysterio.