WWE RAW 2/24/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s weekly review of "WWE Raw," the show where we should really get two women's title matches every Monday if they're going to be that good! Yes, the WINC staff have things to say on the likes of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez regaining the tag straps, or Lyra Valkyria standing tall against Dakota Kai, especially with only a few days left before Elimination Chamber. Granted, we don't have strong opinions about every element of the show this week — Penta vs. Kaiser vs. Dunne was worth checking out if you haven't seen it — but if you're after completionism, you want our "Raw" results page, not this column.
This column is strictly about the thoughts and opinions of the WINC staff, and only the strongest ones make the list. So from CM Punk disrespecting Logan Paul to Seth Rollins calling out Cody Rhodes, here are three things we hated and three things we loved about the 2/24/25 episode of "WWE Raw."
Hated: Logan Paul starting things off
There is perhaps no greater way to turn off potential viewers in your opening segment than exposing them to Logan Paul with a live microphone.
Professional wrestling has long been a medium where-in you can make it without the chops in the ring so long as you have the character beyond it to get the crowd behind you, one way or the other. One cannot deny that for someone so new to pro wrestling, Logan Paul is quite naturally gifted. But if you have been aware of the Paul brothers for longer than just their WWE stint (I sympathize), you'll know that their athleticism has never been in question. That's where the praise stops for Paul, famous to the detriment of impressionable youngsters, embroiled in a number of frankly detestable controversies, and platformed by companies with no regard for that. He isn't someone who should ever hold a WWE World title and represent what a brand should look like, and yet he is positioned specifically for his notoriety. Fact is, for as impressive as Paul is, he still doesn't rate much higher than a Carmelo Hayes or a Chad Gable, comes with far more baggage, and tonight was just the latest example that he can't actually cut a good promo.
Many, for the format that it often comes in, assume that a promo is just for talking. But it's supposed to be a promotion. There was nothing in Paul's exchange with CM Punk on "Raw" that communicated a desire for anything further down the line, in fact I'd argue that it just showed the sheer difference in talent between them; Punk actually delivered reasons for why he should win the Elimination Chamber, while Paul appeared lost in the idea he was verbally dueling one of the greats. He continued to say meaningless nothings that were instantly rebuked by Punk, throwing him into the next childish jab. His side of the promo was very much like his boxing fight with Floyd Mayweather, an insult to the integrity of the sport which really didn't need help tarnishing itself. And when you roll his segment into the general character of the person, all that's left to be asked is why he got this spot instead of the litany of talented performers on the roster.
It's also concerning that for the same reasons he is platformed he will likely get a spot at WrestleMania yet again, and there is a chance it could either be against Punk or John Cena. Is WrestleMania, or the Elimination Chamber, really going to see any benefit in the inclusion of Paul? Does he truly, to coin the phrase, move the needle? Truthfully, it feels as though he is occupying a spot that would have been better served with someone else, and this promo did nothing but exacerbate that feeling.
Written by Max Everett
Hated: New Day vs. LWO serves up a heaping plate of nothingburger
Saying that I hated this feels a bit extreme. I was more so mildly disappointed by this. Maybe I hate how much this disappointed me.
After weeks of being absolute menaces on Monday nights — to the point where they even attacked the Babyface to End All Babyfaces, Rey Mysterio, into yet another leave of absence from WWE programming — Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of the New Day took on Mysterio's allies, the LWO's Joaquin Wilde and Cruz del Toro. Given the New Day's absolutely phenomenal heel turns and heel work, expectations were high going into this match. We all were excited to see the New Day in action, and we were excited to see heel shenanigans on top of heel shenanigans — I would have even taken one of those unsatisfying disqualification endings if it meant the New Day got to continue their awesome heel work!
This match was...not that. If I was expecting 100% from this match, the New Day and the LWO got maybe...50% of the way there.
I know that's technically a failing grade, but don't interpret like that. This match wasn't *horrible.* It was watchable, even if I did get sidetracked by talk of tomatoes during the match; the tomatoes might have been a more controversial figure than the New Day was Monday. It just...wasn't everything we wanted. It was a throwaway match, in the worst way possible.
I'm going to be honest with you — even though I have Netflix and can replay the broadcast, I don't think I can rewatch this match to tell you what happened. Again, not because it's bad, but because I'm afraid I will forget it again the moment the closing bell rings. The LWO did LWO stuff, and the New Day did a watered down version of their New Day stuff. I don't think anyone really tried in this match, which was really disappointing. The New Day have been putting so much effort into this new heel turn, and even took some time before the match to flame Cincinnati over their beloved chili (gotta agree with them on that one folks, sorry). To have them be so hyped up as villains — and understandably hyped up, which makes this all the more deflating — just for them to not do anything special in the ring is incredibly disappointing.
I know there is some discourse about whether storylines or in-ring wrestling should take center stage in pro wrestling programming. In this case, I think the lack of any memorable in-ring wrestling tarnished the New Day and the LWO's story (or, it will, given I'm able to remember this match even happened after 24 hours). It sucks, because, given the New Day's phenomenal work, we *know* they're able to hold a good match. We *know* they should've been able to lift up the LWO, and it just...didn't happen. They didn't bury the LWO, but nobody really got lifted up by this match either. Everything about this match — it's all just forgettable.
It's all just forgettable.
Written by Angeline Phu
Hated: Another senseless DQ
Although they may be overdone in WWE, disqualification endings to matches do have their time and their place. When employing one, though, there should be a purpose to it which wasn't necessarily the case in the match between Bron Breakker and Dominik Mysterio.
Dominik hasn't won a match on "Raw" since defeating Dragon Lee on the September 9, 2024 edition of the show, so Breakker scoring a win over him should've been a quick affair and no sweat for him. There was much more back and forth in the match itself than was expected, and considering the limited allotted amount of time given to the match on the show anyways with how quickly Finn Balor and Carlito got involved, there really wasn't any reason to give Breakker a win that didn't come from a disqualification. If the Intercontinental Championship had been on the line, then I maybe could've seen a disqualification as working with Judgment Day member's history of interfering in each others match, but the title wasn't even on the line making the decision all the more baffling.
I also have no problem with Balor being set up as Breakker's next potential major challenger due to their tense staredown in the closing moments of the match. Since that's likely being the case, then having Breakker win via disqualification makes him look weak as a champion. This is something that is inexcusable especially in the beginning stages of a storyline involving a title. Additionally, something like a backstage encounter or Balor, Dominik, and Carlito all interfering in Breakker's match against another opponent would've been much more effective to set up a storyline between Balor and Breakker. The two men don't share an extensive history with one another, and setting it up in the manner that WWE has chosen to do feels like it should've happened in the middle of a storyline between them rather than the beginning of it.
Written by Olivia Quinlan
Loved: Being clueless about the men's Elimination Chamber
I went in to the Royal Rumble to kick off the month whole-heartedly believing that it would be John Cena walking out victorious. Now, with the Elimination Chamber looming this weekend, I truly don't have the slightest clue who's winning the match to go on to face Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, and I actually really love how clueless I am, for once. WWE has booked so many of these six guys strongly, with different storylines between them intermingled throughout, that it's almost more exciting that the Rumble match itself. With the rumors abound about who will be facing who, what's changed, and all of that, I think it's going to be a great time on Saturday, all thanks to WWE's booking. Which feels nice to say.
While I don't think Logan Paul has too great of a shot at winning, he certainly made me feel like he might tonight, going face-to-face with CM Punk. Punk, who I think is my favorite to win, has gotten in the faces of quite a few of his opponents, and even Rhodes, and the fact he has an ongoing story with Paul, and since it was the younger star to eliminate him from the Rumble, tonight's angle made sense. Drew McIntyre is a strong contender, and he could obviously be the one to take out Punk, the favorite. Seth Rollins, another huge hater of Punk, made a case for himself tonight facing off against Rhodes. He was adamant about going after Rhodes' title, and not his soul, so I think he could be another good contender for WrestleMania if Rhodes does get involved with whatever The Rock is up to.
There is of course, John Cena, on his retirement tour and trying desperately to get to WrestleMania and his 17th title after losing the Rumble match. And, come on, it's Cena in his last Elimination Chamber, of course I think he's got a great shot at winning. Sadly, the only guy who doesn't feel like he has a great chance is Damian Priest, and while I love him as a performer, he's just a great wrestler to even out the field of six and as a former World Heavyweight Champion, and doesn't look a bit out of place.
With all the usual moaning and groaning over WWE's booking, especially with how slowly this year's Road to WrestleMania seems to be kicking off, I realized tonight just how well put together Saturday's Men's Elimination Chamber actually is. And, honestly, after the Royal Rumble and Jey Uso's win, it might not be as predictable as some may think. It's something I'm really looking forward to – but nothing I would be money on, as it's too unpredictable, but that's what I'm really loving about it.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Loved: Akira Tozawa goes toe-to-toe with GUNTHER
If you had told me last week that Akira Tozawa and GUNTHER were going to have a match on "WWE Raw," I would have looked at you like you grew a second head. If you told me that Tozawa was going to last longer than two minutes against the World Heavyweight Champion, I would have looked at you like you grew a third head. There are match-ups so cursed, they should be kept to randomized matches in WWE2K, kept far from the light of day. Tozawa and GUNTHER should never have happened, especially not from a serious promotion like WWE.
Tozawa and GUNTHER happened, and I am so much better off for it.
I'm 100% serious. Tozawa and GUNTHER happened, and my skin is clear, my grades are spectacular, my thesis is written, my crops are watered — the whole nine yards. Not only that, but Tozawa and GUNTHER had a cute little back and forth, where Akira freaking Tozawa nearly scored a pinfall victory over GUNTHER (you know, the current World Heavyweight Champion and the record-holder for the longest Intercontinental Championship reign). I know that I criticized WWE for doing the same exact thing with Carmelo Hayes and Tozawa three weeks ago, but I will gladly eat crow. I don't even care anymore! Tozawa and GUNTHER was amazing!
Tozawa was on fire in the opening moments with GUNTHER, and to give the man his credit, Tozawa is a great in-ring worker. Really, the reason we see Tozawa as a joke (and not in the good way) is because he is booked to be one; if he was booked to keep up with GUNTHER in a serious match, he absolutely could. GUNTHER almost seemed overwhelmed after his signature Powerbomb attempt was reversed into a Code Red-adjacent roll-up pin, and Cincinnati was deafening in their cries as GUNTHER kicked out at two. Kicking out at two?! Talk about putting Tozawa over, even if Tozawa didn't actually go over. If this is not a sign to WWE to actually take Tozawa and run with him, maybe for a mid-card title (or even as a prolonged bit where he keeps going up against these main eventers, because I would live for that), I don't know what is.
Of course, GUNTHER took the win, and obviously, I'm not saying Tozawa and GUNTHER should main event WrestleMania, but to even have the audacity to have Tozawa last longer than three legal minutes against GUNTHER deserves my round of applause. I am all about wrestling moments that are just plain funny without trying too hard, and Tozawa and GUNTHER's match is the poster child for that segment subtype. They didn't treat this segment like a joke, and it's the legitimacy with which WWE treated this match-up that adds to the nonsensical comedy of the whole affair.
WWE was treated this absolute hairbrain of a match-up with such genuine thoughtfulness. I'm thrilled.
Written by Angeline Phu
Loved: A great night of women's wrestling
Say what you will about the rest of this episode of "Raw", but you can't deny that it was a great night for women's wrestling.
First, Lyra Valkyria and Dakota Kai brought the crowd to life after a squash match with their back and forth bout for the former's Intercontinental Championship. I already expected great things from this match since Valkyria and Kai have both proven themselves to be reliable, respectable in-ring veterans with plenty of talent between them, but the two of them did not disappoint and still managed to surpass whatever I thought was going to happen in the match. While they've fought over the title before, this encounter far outshone the last one that included plenty of fun action. The surprise attack from Ivy Nile in the moments that followed the match was the perfect addition to the segment, working to set up Nile as a credible threat to Valkyria's championship and give her character a little depth by showing her bitterness for Kai after being beat by her in their Number One Contenders Match from last week.
While Kai and Valkyria set the bar high with their match, Naomi, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez somehow manage to break that bar straight in half with their outstanding Women's Tag Team Championship match. It seemed relatively easy to predict that Morgan and Rodriguez would become the new champions, that didn't take anything away from the match at all and was a perfect way to set up Naomi or Belair turning on the other when they're repealed as the real attacker of Jade Cargill. It's very hard for me these days to find a match that keeps my attention throughout its entirety, but this one did that as I found myself on the edge of my seat throughout the entire encounter. It was fast paced, exciting, and had plenty of false finishes scattered throughout to keep the energy of the match up. While it may have been more effective to keep Dominik's initial interference for the end of the match instead of him causing a distraction in order for Rodriguez to send Naomi's face bouncing off the ring post when moving his initial, it was a miniscule part of the match and a rare case where interference actually makes sense in the context of the match.
Written by Olivia Quinlan