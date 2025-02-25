WWE RAW 2/24/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

There is perhaps no greater way to turn off potential viewers in your opening segment than exposing them to Logan Paul with a live microphone.

Professional wrestling has long been a medium where-in you can make it without the chops in the ring so long as you have the character beyond it to get the crowd behind you, one way or the other. One cannot deny that for someone so new to pro wrestling, Logan Paul is quite naturally gifted. But if you have been aware of the Paul brothers for longer than just their WWE stint (I sympathize), you'll know that their athleticism has never been in question. That's where the praise stops for Paul, famous to the detriment of impressionable youngsters, embroiled in a number of frankly detestable controversies, and platformed by companies with no regard for that. He isn't someone who should ever hold a WWE World title and represent what a brand should look like, and yet he is positioned specifically for his notoriety. Fact is, for as impressive as Paul is, he still doesn't rate much higher than a Carmelo Hayes or a Chad Gable, comes with far more baggage, and tonight was just the latest example that he can't actually cut a good promo.

Many, for the format that it often comes in, assume that a promo is just for talking. But it's supposed to be a promotion. There was nothing in Paul's exchange with CM Punk on "Raw" that communicated a desire for anything further down the line, in fact I'd argue that it just showed the sheer difference in talent between them; Punk actually delivered reasons for why he should win the Elimination Chamber, while Paul appeared lost in the idea he was verbally dueling one of the greats. He continued to say meaningless nothings that were instantly rebuked by Punk, throwing him into the next childish jab. His side of the promo was very much like his boxing fight with Floyd Mayweather, an insult to the integrity of the sport which really didn't need help tarnishing itself. And when you roll his segment into the general character of the person, all that's left to be asked is why he got this spot instead of the litany of talented performers on the roster.

It's also concerning that for the same reasons he is platformed he will likely get a spot at WrestleMania yet again, and there is a chance it could either be against Punk or John Cena. Is WrestleMania, or the Elimination Chamber, really going to see any benefit in the inclusion of Paul? Does he truly, to coin the phrase, move the needle? Truthfully, it feels as though he is occupying a spot that would have been better served with someone else, and this promo did nothing but exacerbate that feeling.

Written by Max Everett