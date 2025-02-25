WWE's Bayley Congratulates Naomi & Bianca Belair For Tag Title Reign

Last night on "WWE Raw," Bianca Belair and Naomi lost the Women's Tag Team Championships to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in the main event of the show. Belair initially captured the titles alongside Jade Cargill at Bash In Berlin, but after Cargill was taken out backstage on "WWE Smackdown" by a mystery attacker and was shown laid out on top of a broken windshield, Naomi took her place. Following their loss on Monday, WWE star Bayley took to social media to credit both Belair and Naomi for elevating the women's tag titles together since becoming a team.

"@TheTrinity_Fatu keeps getting better and better aging like fiooneee wine. And @BiancaBelairWWE is just plain great. So annoying. Proud of you both and what you did for those women's tag titles tonight."

.@TheTrinity_Fatu keeps getting better and better aging like fiooneee wine. And @BiancaBelairWWE is just plain great. So annoying. Proud of you both and what you did for those women's tag titles tonight 💙 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 25, 2025

It remains to be seen who truly attacked Cargill four months ago, but despite both Morgan and Rodriguez proven to be shown backstage near the assault, the new Women's Tag Team Champions have claimed that they had nothing to do with the ambush. There has been continued speculation that Naomi could be Cargill's attacker, especially due to how quickly she became Belair's new partner, but there hasn't been any on-screen hints to suggest that the former WWE Women's Champion is guilty. Since being written off television, reports have indicated that Cargill's absence has been due to a legitimate injury as well as time off to focus on non-WWE projects. However, earlier this month it was reported that Cargill had been spotted at the Performance Center and had resumed training, meaning her return could be on the horizon.