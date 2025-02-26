Hometown Favorite Trish Stratus Will Be On WWE SmackDown Ahead Of Elimination Chamber

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is ready to return to the ring again, and this time she'll be doing it in her hometown of Toronto, Canada. The wrestling legend is set to compete at Elimination Chamber this weekend, teaming with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. And it won't be the only time Stratus will be gracing WWE, or Toronto, fans with her presence this weekend.

Taking to X Wednesday morning, Stratus posted a graphic of her with the "SmackDown" logo, and confirmed that she'd be on hand for Friday's show in the Scotiabank Arena.

"See you in Toronto!" Stratus happily tweeted.

Stratus' "SmackDown" appearance continues the busy schedule she's kept since she competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this month. That match kicked off Stratus' involvement in the ongoing Stratton vs. Jax/LeRae rivalry, as Stratus eliminated LeRae, only to then get thrown out by Jax soon after. On the following "SmackDown," Stratus came to Stratton's aid after LeRae and Jax double teamed the Women's Champion, and Stratus would agree to be Stratton's partner one week later.

Not counting her appearance in the Women's Rumble, this will be Stratus' first WWE match since she lost to Becky Lynch in a steel cage match at WWE Payback 2023. While Stratus did wrestle in Canada throughout her 2023 run, including matches in Ottawa, Laval, and Winnipeg, this will be the first match Stratus has had in her home city since 2019, when she took on Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam. Both Stratton and Stratus will hope this match goes better than that one, as Charlotte defeated Stratus.