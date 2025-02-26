Thunder Rosa Shares Excitement For This AEW Dynamite Match

As a former AEW Women's World Champion, veteran of the locker room, and someone dealing with Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford right now, it would be understandable if Thunder Rosa would be a bit distracted from the other comings and goings in AEW's women's division. But just like everyone else, Rosa has noticed the rise of Harley Cameron, who is set to wrestle on tonight's "AEW Dynamite" against Rosa's old nemesis Deonna Purrazzo.

While previewing "Dynamite" on "Busted Open Radio" Wednesday morning, Rosa revealed that the Purrazzo-Cameron match was the match she was looking forward to the most this evening. Her reasoning behind it was the difference in approach Purrazzo and Cameron have as performers, and the way Cameron has quickly picked up wrestling and turned into a sensation.

"I would like to see how their styles collide, honestly," Rosa said. "And Harley is just a student of the game. She's...she's just eager to learn and eager to get better. And I love that about her. I just love it, love it, love it. And it compliments everything else that she brings to the table. She's so entertaining, charismatic. She has so many different talents. And she's able to showcase them in the ring, you know? It's a win-win for everyone. She's so entertaining."

The match will give Cameron a chance to get right back in the mix, after she came up short challenging Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship at AEW Grand Slam: Australia. She'll also get the chance to get bragging rights over Purrazzo, who along with Vendetta teammate Taya Valkyrie has been a thorn in Cameron's side ever since she declared she was gunning for Mone and the TBS Title.

