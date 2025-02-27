AEW Dynamite 2/26/25: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

A few weeks ago, I discussed how AEW might be on course to bringing the tag team division back to what it was when the company was formed in 2019. Sure, the Best Friends no longer hug, The Young Bucks are too busy being evil EVP's, and we've bid farewell to the likes of Santana and Ortiz, The Lucha Brothers, and SCU, but a new crop of talent was emerging in the Hounds of Hell, various iterations of The Don Callis Family, and of course, The Hurt Syndicate who are currently the team to beat. One of the Don Callis Family variations were The Murder Machines, who teased being the next challengers to Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin's AEW Tag Team Championships on "AEW Collision," a match that sounds like a lot of fun. So you could imagine my surprise when Brian Cage and Lance Archer were beaten by, of all teams, The Outrunners.

I have no real issues with The Outrunners. They are a fun lower midcard team who play their roles well, and that role is to be the plucky babyfaces that occasionally pick up a big win, but ultimately never reach the promise land of championship gold as they aren't as good as the rest of the division. A fine formula, and quite frankly, they should have lost tonight against The Murder Machines as it would have given AEW just over a week to make us care about a title match at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view, but they didn't do that. Why didn't they do that?

Cage and Archer have been in desperate need of direction for years in AEW and as a duo, they finally look like they've found their true callings. Despite that, they get beaten by the comedy midcard act via a distraction entrance and a roll up. You can argue that it wasn't a clean finish and they can rightly continue their path to Revolution, but a clean victory would have been so much smoother going forward. Present Lashley and Benjamin with a pair of monsters who when they ultimately beat at Revolution, can stand tall as the true dominant force in the tag team division. It's so simple and easy to put together, but they gave the win to The Outrunners which is such a flat choice at this stage of the game.

Are they throwing The Outrunners in there because having two heel teams face off would have been stupid? Potentially, but having Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum be the first pay-per-view test for The Hurt Syndicate feels like a backwards step for the progress of the division, and making it a three way dance muddies the water even more. The Hurt Syndicate needed a big team on pay-per-view to give their run as champions some more credibility, and The Murder Machines are much bigger than The Outrunners, figuratively and literally, but if this ends in The Outrunners getting squashed in under three minutes, some of this booking will be forgiven.

