Report: Stephanie McMahon To Launch WWE Podcast

After stepping down from her role as WWE co-CEO in January 2023, Stephanie McMahon has slowly begun to reconnect with the company and has made several appearances on WWE television since the beginning of the year. She was first seen at the premiere of "WWE Raw" on Netflix, as well as the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble one month later, and was also a guest on the Pat McAfee Show. However, it appears that McMahon intends to remain involved with the promotion, as WrestleVotes is reporting that she is set to debut a new WWE project this upcoming Spring.

There have been many official WWE podcasts in the past, such as "After The Bell" with Corey Graves and "The New Day: Feel The Power," and now McMahon will be adding her name to that list, who will be launching a new podcast series in the near future. McMahon's experience in wrestling industry both on-screen and backstage will undoubtedly make the new show worth listening to, but so far there are no additional details on the official launch date of the podcast, number of episodes, or guests that will appear on the show.

McMahon also has a new ESPN+ series coming out next month named "Stephanie's Places," which will provide viewers with a behind-the-scenes look into the lives of several WWE legends and stars, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair. "Stephanie's Places" will feature McMahon travelling the country to different locations where she will interview many WWE guests and discover the true stories behind their success. The trailer for the show can be viewed on WWE's official "X" account.