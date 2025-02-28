Top WWE Star Reportedly Dealing With 'Knee Issue'

Ahead of the Elimination Chamber this Saturday, Dave Meltzer of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" is reporting that Drew McIntyre is suffering from a knee issue. Although the injury doesn't seem to be major, as the Scotsman's knee was swollen and needed to be drained before the February 21 edition of "WWE SmackDown." Meltzer also noted that McIntyre's injury will luckily not keep him out of action.

Last October, McIntyre suffered a severe injury during his Hell In A Cell match with CM Punk at Bad Blood, as the "Scottish Warrior's" head was busted open after being hit with a toolbox. McIntyre would receive 16 staples to close the wound following the match, but he didn't return to in-ring competition until December when he defeated Sami Zayn at Saturday Night's Main Event.

McIntyre is set to compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber tomorrow night against the likes of Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, Damian Priest, CM Punk and John Cena. It remains to be seen if McIntyre will be a full participant during the chamber match on Saturday night, or if WWE will limit his involvement in order to avoid further damage to his knee.

Speculation about McIntyre's creative plans heading into WrestleMania 41 were also revealed earlier this month, with Meltzer reporting that the two-time WWE Champion is set to enter a feud with Damian Priest. The news came after Priest eliminated McIntyre from the 2025 Royal Rumble, and with both men being moved to "SmackDown" during the transfer window, it seemed like a match between the two was set for "Grandest Stage Of Them All." That being said, McIntyre's creative direction for WrestleMania 41 has reportedly changed ahead of the Elimination Chamber this weekend.