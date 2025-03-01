Roxanne Perez Pins Bayley In WWE SmackDown Trios Match Ahead Of Elimination Chamber

Things have been on the up-and-up for Roxanne Perez, and her victory on Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" is just another feather in her cap. Perez fought alongside WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in a 6-Woman tag team match against Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Bayley ahead of their Elimination Chamber match, and "The Prodigy" shocked the world as she pinned main roster rival and Grand Slam Women's Champion Bayley to earn a team victory.

Morgan and Naomi locked up to open Friday's multi-woman match, but it did not take long for all six women involved to begin brawling with each other. The match was utter chaos, with frequent tag-ins constantly shifting the tide of the contest. Things finally unraveled only after Morgan broke Bayley's pin on Perez. Perez attempted Pop Rox shortly after the pin break, only to be nearly caught in a Bayley to Belly. Perez reversed her way out of Bayley's grasp, and rocked SmackDown's "Role Model" with a Superkick before running the ropes to deliver a high-octane Pop Rox, which allowed her to get a win over her most recent main roster rival and a Grand Slam Women's Champion.

Perez's celebrations might have been cut short by a post-match Sister Abigail from sixth and final Elimination Chamber entrant Alexa Bliss, but her official win in the record books marks is just another point in her quickly-expanding resume. Perez is a record-matching two-time "NXT" Women's Champion, and is currently the record holder for the longest performance in a Women's Royal Rumble match at one hour and seven minutes. Perez overcame teammate Rodriguez in her main roster debut on "WWE Raw" to qualify for the Saturday's Elimination Chamber match, and is currently the only woman to be making her debut inside the grueling structure. Whether Perez's recent string of successes will see her win Saturday's Chamber match remains unclear.