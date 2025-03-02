Backstage News On WWE Elimination Chamber Status Of Jade Cargill, Randy Orton, More

A big name is reportedly backstage at WWE's Elimination Chamber premium live event after being on the shelf with a potential mysterious injury since November. According to PWInsider Elite, Jade Cargill is backstage at the event. Cargill was attacked backstage and laid out on the hood of a car ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames. She was written out of the match and missed the Royal Rumble, in addition to Naomi taking her spot as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Bianca Belair.

The mystery of who attacked Cargill had been going on for months until "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis showed Belair and Naomi footage of Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan in the area before the attack. The pair denied being involved and defeated Belair and Naomi for the tag team championships on "WWE Raw" on Monday.

Belair, Naomi, and Morgan will all be involved in the Elimination Chamber match on Saturday. PWIE did not report whether or not Cargill was set to return on the show or get involved in the match. She has been training at the Performance Center for a few weeks and details of a possible injury have yet to be reported.

PWIE reported that Randy Orton had not been spotted backstage ahead of the event, for those wondering if he would get involved the unsanctioned match pitting Kevin Owens against Sami Zayn. Brock Lesnar, who lives in Canada, was also not seen by anyone the outlet had asked.