Kevin Nash Is Confused By This WWE Raw Segment

After a series of shots were traded back and forth online last summer, it seemed as though any beef between WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash and former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul had been laid to rest. That hasn't stopped Nash from giving objective criticism to Paul, which he did recently after he felt Paul came off poorly in a promo segment with CM Punk, and a match against Rey Mysterio.

Unfortunately for Paul, another recent performance of his wasn't up to snuff for Nash. Reviewing last week's episode of "Raw" on "Kliq This," Nash revealed he was left perplexed by Paul's work in yet another segment the YouTube star shared with Punk.

"That opening segment of 'Raw,' I was like 'What is he doing?'" Nash said. "Please, Logan, watch that back."

Nash's issue with Paul's performance seemed to be twofold. First, he felt what Paul had to say was lacking in comparison to Punk's work. Second, he was bothered by a slap Paul delivered to Punk, both because Nash believed Punk used a blood capsule, which he felt was over the top, and because Paul ran away immediately instead of sticking around.

"I don't mind a smack if the guy stays there," Nash said. "I don't mind if you're smacking somebody if it's to antagonize. But not smack them and then be 100 yards out of the ring...and then give the...now he's The Joker, you know?"

Despite his issues with Paul, Nash believed that Paul was being set up to face Punk at WrestleMania 41. If one were to ask Nash today, however, he'd probably have a different opinion after Seth Rollins helped cost Punk a chance for victory at Elimination Chamber this past Saturday.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription