WWE's Drew McIntyre Shares Old Message From The Rock To Insult CM Punk

Just because CM Punk defeated Drew McIntyre not once, but twice in 2024, including in a Hell in a Cell match that effectively gave Punk the victory in the feud between them, doesn't mean that McIntyre has moved on. The former WWE Champion has continued to throw shade at his former rival, and decided earlier this week that the best course of action was to bring in words from another one of Punk's enemies to insult him.

Taking to X on Monday evening, McIntyre quote tweeted none other than The Rock. And it wasn't just any tweet from "The Final Boss," but one all the way back from June 2011, when Rock declared that he and John Cena would be main eventing WrestleMania 28, and not Punk, because a Rock main event "draws more money in one night, than u will in a lifetime." As it turns out, McIntyre agrees with that sentiment.

"14 years on and still relevant," McIntyre tweeted. "Cry more you b***h Punk. I'll see you down the line."

14 years on and still relevant. Cry more you bitch Punk. I'll see you down the line. https://t.co/YdZoSnrIwG — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 4, 2025

The tweet is even more fitting given the events of this past weekend. Not only did Punk come up short in the Elimination Chamber, with Cena defeating him to win the match, but he then watched Rock and Cena join forces when Cena turned heel and attacked his WrestleMania 41 opponent, Cody Rhodes. With Rock and Cena now once again controlling the destiny of a WrestleMania main event, it paints an awfully familiar picture to the one Punk found himself in nearly 14 years ago.

As for McIntyre, he was also part of the Men's Elimination Chamber match. Unfortunately, he was also the first man out, being eliminated by Damian Priest, who McIntyre promptly attacked, allowing Logan Paul to eliminate Priest.