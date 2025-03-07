Backstage Update On WWE Contract Status Of Rey Fenix Following AEW Release

Following the arrival of Penta in WWE, there has been rampant speculation that Rey Fenix would be on his way to the company to join his brother especially now that his time with AEW has reportedly come to an end. It seems as though that might be happening sooner rather than later.

Fightful Select has reported that Fenix will indeed put pen-to-paper for a contract with WWE "barring unforeseen circumstances", that is, if he hasn't already done so already. There are imminent plans for Fenix to undergo medical evaluations per the accounts that Sean Ross Sapp received, and there are purportedly already ideas for potential merchandise that have been thought up.

Reports first surfaced that Fenix's contract with AEW had officially come to an end earlier this week when he could no longer be found on AEW's website on their roster page. Fenix's contract with AEW was initially set to expire at the end of 2024 to mark the end of his then-five year tenure with the company, but time was added on as the result of injuries that he suffered in 2020, 2023, and early 2024. This came much to the frustration of Fenix himself, as he had made known on his social media accounts.

While Fenix and Penta were allegedly set to debut together in WWE initially, this proved not to be the case when Penta made his first appearance on the January 13 episode of "WWE Raw". During the show, he emerged victorious over Chad Gable when he revealed himself as his mystery opponent and voiced his gratitude to the WWE Universe in the moments that followed the match.