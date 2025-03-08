Why Bully Ray Says This Is The 'Perfect' Time For John Cena's WWE Heel Turn

John Cena shocked not just the wrestling world, but seemingly all of pop culture when he did the unthinkable and aligned himself with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, turning heel in the process at Elimination Chamber. Cena is on a streak of shocking moments, from announcing his retirement tour at Money in the Bank last year, to losing the Royal Rumble to Jey Uso, to winning the Chamber match. Prior to beating down Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, he had the entire world behind him on his final run in WWE, and that's why "Busted Open Radio's" Bully Ray said now is the best time for Cena to be a bad guy.

"The perfect time. The absolute perfect time," the WWE Hall of Famer said. "He comes back, he has everybody on his side. The crowd is not split. Do it now. Strike while the iron is hot."

The crowd in Toronto, Ontario, Canada was shocked when Cena looked to The Rock while embracing Rhodes before he hit him with a low blow. "The Leader of the Cenation" then proceeded to beat down the champion with the belt, then used Rhodes' own Rolex watch gifted to him by WWE officials following his WrestleMania 40 win, to bloody him up. Cena left the ring alongside The Rock and rapper Travis Scott, who got his own cheap shot in on a downed Rhodes. "The American Nightmare" was set to address what happened at Elimination Chamber on "WWE SmackDown" on Friday, but it's not known when Cena will return in the lead-up to WrestleMania 41.

