Daria Berenato, Formerly WWE's Sonya Deville, Teases Special Podcast Series

Since WWE decided not to renew her contract at the start of February, Daria Berenato, better known as Sonya Deville, hasn't been shy about sharing her thoughts on anything related to her WWE tenure. So far, this has included everything from her departure to whom she was looking to wrestle to her stalking incident, and how she received help from disgraced former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. But it appears Berenato has even more stories to tell, and will soon have a new platform to tell it.

On the Patreon for her "Unwrapped" podcast, which she hosts with her wife Toni Cassano, Berenato announced a new, Patreon exclusive series would be debuting soon called "Unwrapped: Wrestling Stories." Berenato described this series as telling "never before heard behind the scenes stories" from her decade long stint with WWE.

"They are juicy, wild and I can't wait to tell them all!" Berenato exclaimed.

Given Berenato's tone, it would seem this series will focus on stories a little bit different than some of her previous reveals on "Unwrapped," "Busted Open Radio," or "The Ariel Helwani Show," though Berenato didn't elaborate on what the stories would entail beyond stating the podcast "would be insane." She also revealed that this podcast wasn't the platform she expected to tell these stories, noting that she had originally planned on waiting to share them in a tell-all book. Berenato didn't say what made her change her mind.

One thing that is clear is that Berenato will be continuing her wrestling career, even as she relives it. The former WWE star has already been announced for the Big Event expo in New York this weekend, where she'll be going under the name Daria Rae, her first and middle name.