WWE Legend Hulk Hogan Makes Local News In New York For Leaving Meet-And-Greet Early

Hulk Hogan keeps getting in hot water with fans. He was booed in California at the "WWE Raw" premiere. He was sued for a woman sustaining a head injury at one of his Real American Beer events. Now, Hogan finds himself the target of fans' ire due to his behavior at a recent promotional appearance.

News12 in New York's Hudson Valley is reporting that Hogan upset a number of fans at a Real American Beer promotional appearance, as the WWE Hall of Famer left the event early, leaving many fans who waited hours to see him disappointed. A fan and his young children were told they would likely be able to meet Hogan, as they were 185th in line of a meet-and-greet at a ShopRite in Montgomery, NY, which was supposed to be able to accommodate at least 200 people. The fan and his children were turned away after waiting in line for four hours, despite promises of Hogan being able to accommodate 200 people. Hogan reportedly left midway through the event.

"[Hogan and his team] just stood up and they bolted," the fan said in a video, which led to a commotion from those who were being left behind.

The incident continues Hogan's streak of poor reception, as mentioned in the incidents above. Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins said that he was happy to see Hogan get booed on "Raw." Despite Hogan's friendly attitude towards Rollins, the former World Heavyweight Champion does not consider Hogan to be "a good person."