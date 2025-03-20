Deceased Hulk Hogan, Andre The Giant Foe Being Discussed For WWE Hall Of Fame

With over a month to go, the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 has begun filling up. So far, only three names have been officially confirmed, including WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, former Divas Champion Michelle McCool, and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Lex Luger, though the tag team The Natural Disasters is expected to be announced shortly.

Now, word's emerged that a famous 1980s wrestling villain could be the fifth member of the class. Wrestlevotes reports that WWE is considering inducting "The Ugandan Giant" Kamala into the 2025 class. As he hasn't been officially announced, however, it remains possible that plans could change on WWE's end.

According to sources, another name being discussed internally for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 is "The Ugandan Giant" Kamala. Kamala, who had a successful career throughout the '80s and '90s, is expected to join Triple H, Lex Luger, and others in this year's class. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 20, 2025

A 32-year veteran when he retired in 2010, Kamala joined WWE in 1984 after a feud with Andre the Giant for Mid-South Wrestling. He became one of the first major rivals for WWE Champion Hulk Hogan, while also continuing his feud with Andre. After leaving following the conclusion of both feuds, he returned in 1986, once again serving as a rival to Hogan. The feud ended abruptly when Kamala left in 1987 following a pay dispute.

Save for a one year run with WWE from 1992 to 1993, where he feuded with Randy Savage and The Undertaker, Kamala bounced around the rest of his career. Notable highlights from this time included a brief run in WCW as a member of the Dungeon of Doom, sporadic WWE appearances in the early 2000s, and challenging Bryan Danielson for the Ring of Honor World Title in 2006.

In the latter years of his life, health problems took a toll on Kamala, with complications from high blood pressure and diabetes forced Kamala to have both his legs amputated. He passed away in August 2020 due to cardiac arrest, complications with diabetes, and COVID-19.