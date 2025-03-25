WWE Raw Viewership Report: 3/17/25

The first confrontation between John Cena and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes following Cena's shocking heel turn helped "WWE Raw" earn over three million global views on Netflix over the course of last week, according to a report from Wrestlenomics. The March 17 show brought in a total of 3.1 million global views and ranked in the top five viewed shows globally in English, as well in the United States, at the number four spot.

The show kicked off with Cena explaining himself and blaming the fans for his heel turn at Elimination Chamber and continued with a No Holds Barred Match, Bianca Belair and IYO Sky's WrestleMania 41 contract signing with a Rhea Ripley appearance, and an Intercontinental Championship bout in the main event. This "Raw" episode earned the 11th highest hours viewed of all episodes of the show on Netflix since its debut on January 6. The March 17 episode was the seventh to reach three million global views or more on Netflix. The episode was just slightly ahead in global views over the March 10 episode which brought in three million.

Unsurprisingly, the most talked about segment on social media was Cena's over-20 minute long promo explaining why he turned heel and attacked Rhodes following his Chamber match win, though he didn't address Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's presence or if "The Final Boss" had anything to do with it. Despite coming out to confront Cena, he and Rhodes didn't get physical in the middle of the ring during the episode.