Paul Brothers On The Possibility Of Jake Joining Logan In WWE

Boxer and YouTube personality Jake Paul has opened up about possibly following in his brother Logan Paul's footsteps to become a WWE star.

Jake, who has transitioned from being a YouTube influencer to a boxer, facing the likes of Mike Tyson, Anderson Silva, Tommy Fury, and Nate Diaz, recently spoke to "Newsweek" about becoming an in-ring star in WWE. The 28-year-old is interested in a stint in WWE, but as a mouthpiece for his brother, as he believes that he doesn't have the athleticism to cut it in WWE.

"I would be down to be Logan's manager, Paul Heyman-style in WWE, but I don't think my body is cut out for the athleticism and the madness that the WWE takes. I feel like I would break my back," said Jake Paul.

The younger Paul brother has no WWE aspirations, but is keen to try his hand at MMA and is waiting on former UFC star Nate Diaz to accept his offer for a match. "I definitely want to do MMA. Nate Diaz, still to this day, has not accepted the $15 million deal that we have for him. For me in MMA, it's just about finding the right opponent," said Paul.

Jake has previously appeared on WWE television when he came to his brother's aid in Logan's match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in 2022. He had previously expressed interest in wrestling in the WWE, but had caveated that statement by stating that he wants to stay fit and continue his boxing career. Paul had also earlier claimed that he and his brother would one day be WWE champions.

Following Jake's boxing match with the legendary Mike Tyson, WWE legend Bully Ray had pitched for the two Paul brothers to face each other in WWE at this year's WrestleMania 41, which is set to be held in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like that will happen as Logan seems set to face former WWE Champion AJ Styles at "The Show of Shows."